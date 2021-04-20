Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (8-9, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (8-7, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (2-0, .00 ERA, .36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (1-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +101, White Sox -118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 7-5 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland has hit 22 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the club with four homers.

The White Sox have gone 3-3 against division opponents. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.65. Dallas Keuchel leads the team with a 5.21 earned run average.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Aaron Civale earned his third victory and Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Lance Lynn took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with four home runs and is batting .232.

Yermin Mercedes leads the White Sox with four home runs and has 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .207 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).