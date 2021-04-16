Houser scheduled to start for Brewers against Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-5)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Brewers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -162, Pirates +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 83 total doubles last year.

The Pirates finished 16-24 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).