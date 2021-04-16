MLB & Atlanta Braves

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Royals

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (6-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (2-0, 1.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Royals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +110, Blue Jays -126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The Royals finished 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.30.

The Blue Jays finished 15-19 in road games in 2020. Toronto averaged 8.6 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 104 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Kyle Isbel: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Ross Stripling: (forearm), Jordan Romano: (forearm), David Phelps: (back), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols), Cavan Biggio: (hand).

