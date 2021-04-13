Kyle Hendricks scratched from start, hours after infielder Matt Duffy becomes 4th Cubs player on COVID-19-related injured list

The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Kyle Hendricks from his start Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The team announced the decision to postpone Hendricks’ start less than 30 minutes before first pitch. The Cubs said they made the move out of an abundance of caution because Hendricks wasn’t feeling well. Right-hander Alec Mills made the start instead.

The pitching change occurred hours after a fourth Cubs player landed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Before Tuesday’s game, the Cubs put infielder Matt Duffy on the COVID-19 IL and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas as a replacement player from the South Bend, Ind., alternate site.

The Cubs placed right-handed relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler on the COVID-19 IL on Monday. Players can go on the COVID-19 IL if they have been exposed to the virus or tested positive and can remain on it as long as needed.

None of the four players on the COVID-19 IL have tested positive, Cubs manager David Ross said. The Cubs are being extra vigilant with protocols, so if someone is experiencing one of the COVID-19 symptoms — such as a headache, running nose or body aches — they are erring on the side of caution.

“This goes in general for the guys that are on this list, this is not any specific person, but there’s been some guys dealing with some symptoms that we want to be cautious about,” Ross said.

Monday’s roster moves came after the team announced bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive. He became the second Cubs coach to register a positive test. First base coach Craig Driver did not join the team for its series in Pittsburgh and later tested positive.

The Cubs have been undergoing daily testing since Wednesday.