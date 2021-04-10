MLB & Atlanta Braves

Struggling Pirates look to stop 6-game losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs (4-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-6)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (1-0, 3.18 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit 59 total home runs with 2.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

  Comments  

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Eflin expected to start for Phillies at Braves

April 10, 2021 3:22 AM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Archer expected to start for Tampa Bay against New York

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Minor scheduled to start for Royals at White Sox

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Webb scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Colorado

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Zimmermann scheduled to start for Baltimore against Boston

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Pineda expected to start as Minnesota hosts Seattle

April 10, 2021 3:20 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service