Seven-run sixth inning propels Mariners to win over White Sox in series finale

For the better part of five innings, that took roughly two hours to play, the Mariners looked like a team sleepwalking through a getaway day game and destined for an embarrassing three-game sweep in just their second series of the season.

Perhaps it was Wednesday afternoon’s frigid temps or the eight walks by starting pitcher Justin Dunn that had lulled them into a state of baseball rigor mortis.

But in the sixth inning, the Mariners’ offense, which had been overwhelmed and dominated by the White Sox collection of fireballing pitchers, finally showed a pulse and some fight against lefty Dallas Keuchel, who is decidedly not a fireballer.

The Mariners exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning, erasing a three-run deficit and rallying for an 8-4 win over Chicago, avoiding a series sweep.

Kyle Seager delivered the biggest hit of the inning, a bases-loaded three-run double to left field that cleared the bases.

Seattle will embark on its first road trip of the season, traveling to Minnesota for a three-game series vs. the Twins.