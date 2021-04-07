MLB & Atlanta Braves
Braves look to break 4-game losing streak
Atlanta Braves (0-4) vs. Washington Nationals (1-0)
Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.
The Nationals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.09.
The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).
Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).
