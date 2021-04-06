Athletics look to end 5-game slide

Los Angeles Dodgers (4-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-5)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Athletics: TBD

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter the game as losers of their last five games.

The Athletics finished 22-10 in home games in 2020. Oakland hit .225 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The Dodgers went 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.06 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Ramon Laureano: (hand), Chad Pinder: (knee).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).