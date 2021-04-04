Zach McKinstry’s inside-the-park home run helps Dodgers beat Rockies

DENVER — The oddities were subdued at Coors Field for seven innings in the Dodgers’ 6-5 win Saturday night. A slab of plexiglass prevented first baseman Max Muncy from making a catch in foul territory in the sixth inning and a fountain delay slowed the game in the seventh, but there weren’t any confusing home-runs-turned-singles or appearances by large cats.

Then Zach McKinstry lifted a fly ball to left field in the eighth inning.

The ball was destined to land over the wall for the Dodgers’ first home run of the season — 26 innings into this series played a mile high — until Raimel Tapia jumped at the wall and pulled the ball back. It was a highlight play, the kind that should have saved the Rockies a run late in a tie game.

But Tapia didn’t realize he kept the ball in the ballpark. The Rockies left fielder was on the ground, writhing in pain, as the ball squirted away and McKinstry raced around the bases. Tapia realized his mistake too late, and McKinstry didn’t stop running until he crossed home plate for an inside-the-park home run.

The go-ahead homer was the first of McKinstry’s career. The rookie utility man, who entered the game in the seventh inning, is the first Dodger whose first career home run was an inside-the-parker since Duke Snider recorded the first of his 407 home runs in 1948.

It was the Dodgers’ first inside-the-park home run since Chris Taylor hit one in 2017, and the Dodgers’ first home run, period, this season. It came on their 41st hit a mile above sea level.

Tapia was on the right side of confusion at the wall in Thursday’s season opener when he failed to rob Cody Bellinger’s home run. It should have been a two-run homer for Bellinger, but Justin Turner thought Tapia caught the ball and ran back to first base after rounding second. He passed Bellinger, so Bellinger was ruled out and credited with an RBI single.

The Dodgers added another run in the eighth Saturday on Taylor’s double. It proved to be the difference after Trevor Story peppered the wall for an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

On the mound, Walker Buehler got the start for the Dodgers and was sharp. The right-hander limited Colorado to two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. It ended with Kenley Jansen recording a five-out save in his season debut.

On the other side, the Dodgers’ offense was unable to solve Rockies starter Jon Gray. The right-hander held them to three hits and a walk through five scoreless innings before the Dodgers caught a break. Gray was pulled after giving up a double to Corey Seager because, the Rockies later announced, he was dealing with full body cramping.

Yency Almonte relieved Gray and retired the next two batters but couldn’t shut the door. Muncy singled on a ground ball to third baseman Josh Fuentes to drive in a run. Three batters later, Austin Barnes blooped a two-run single to left field to give the Dodgers a one-run lead.

Of all the plays Gavin Lux made in the Dodgers’ win Friday, manager Dave Roberts’ favorite wasn’t his defensive gem in the first inning or his triple in the fifth.

It was his infield single in the fourth inning.

Lux legged out the hit on a ground ball to first baseman C.J. Cron. His sprint speed reached 30 feet per second, which is considered elite. It’s another tool in a skill set that rocketed Lux to the top of prospect rankings in recent years.

“It just adds that dynamic element, and he’s got the foot speed,” Roberts said before Saturday’s game. “He’s shown the ability to get on base, and his entire life he’s hit at the top of the order, somewhere at the top.

“So just the ability to leg out a single, turn a single into a double, steal a base potentially, all that stuff just adds to that dynamic, which we’ve known. Gavin has that skill set.”

The 23-year-old Lux batted seventh and eighth in the Dodgers’ first two games. He hit leadoff Saturday as the Dodgers gave Mookie Betts the day off.

He was on the base paths again in the seventh inning after an unusual delay. Lux stepped to the plate to lead off the inning and noticed the fountains behind the center-field wall were splashing. He asked that they be turned off to clear his line of sight. It took a few minutes, but the fountains were eventually turned off.

Lux then roped his second triple of the series. Moments later, he scored on Seager’s third hit of the game and eighth hit of the season. Seager, picking up where he left off in October, is batting .667 with four walks to begin season. He and Bellinger aren’t scheduled to start in Sunday’s series finale before the Dodgers travel to Oakland.

If the first three games are any indication, they will watch a weird game. It’s the Coors Field way.

