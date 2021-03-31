MLB & Atlanta Braves

Francisco Lindor and Mets agree on 10-year, $341 million deal, keeping shortstop in Queens for next decade

DEESHA THOSAR New York Daily News

WASHINGTON – After a drawn-out, suspenseful final 72 hours, Francisco Lindor and the Mets agreed on a contract that will keep the superstar shortstop in Queens long term.

Lindor accepted a 10-year deal worth $341 million, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiation, late Wednesday night.

Both sides reached an agreement less than an hour before Lindor’s self-imposed Opening Day deadline.

  Comments  

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Ben Frederickson: This is the season for the Cardinals to remind baseball they can’t be overlooked

MLB & Atlanta Braves

For Rays, 2021 motivation comes in different forms

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Marquee Sports Network, fuboTV reach carriage deal, bringing Cubs games to another streaming service ‘in the coming weeks’

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Bob Brookover: Phillies manager Joe Girardi looking forward to a new season and hoping for a new NL East champion

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service