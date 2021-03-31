MLB & Atlanta Braves

Gehrig bat, original Yankee Stadium home plate up for bid

The Associated Press

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif.

A bat Lou Gehrig used late in his career and the original home plate from Yankee Stadium when it opened in 1923 are among the items up for bidding in an online auction this week.

SCP Auctions said the Gehrig bat dates to 1938, his next-to-last season in the majors. It came from the collection of Yankees Hall of Fame teammate Earle Combs’ family.

The home plate is from the original Yankee Stadium and the year the team won its first World Series championship. The Yankees previously played at the Polo Grounds, the home of the New York Giants.

The bidding ends Saturday.

