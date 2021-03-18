Padres offense took big leap in 2020, aiming for new heights in ’21

PEORIA, Ariz. — It began in the offices upstairs at Petco Park back in 2016 when they started talking about rebuilding the roster with guys who could get on base more.

At that point, it wouldn’t have been difficult. The Padres were in the early stages of a six-year stretch in which they were the worst in the majors at that most basic of aims.

In 2018, Eric Hosmer arrived and began preaching in the clubhouse the gospel of unselfish at-bats and moving the line.

Manny Machado joined the crusade in ’19.

Then, in 2020, came Tommy Pham and his exhortation (demand) that the Padres toughen up and learn to hit with two strikes and Jayce Tingler’s constant harping on being aggressive in the zone and hitting coach Damion Easley’s gentle hand drawing out the unique ability in each individual.

Oh, and the Padres got a bunch of better batters.

And here we are.

The worst-hitting team in the majors for more than half a decade evolved into one of the best in 2020.

Pick the metric.

On-base percentage. Batting average. Those numbers with two strikes. Those numbers with full counts.

Chase rate. Contact rate in the strike zone. Swinging strike rate.

All of them, significantly better last season.

They made a leap from 28th in average (.238) in 2019 to 10th (.257) in ’20. That’s a nearly astronomical improvement over 2014 to ’19, a stretch in which their .235 average was worst in the majors.

Even more pronounced was their ability to get on base. Last in the majors every year from 2014 through ’18 and 26th in 2019, they were eighth last season with a .333 OBP, up from .308 the previous year and .297 the year before that.

Since being on base is requisite to most scoring, that improved as well. The Padres’ 5.4 runs per game in 2020 were third most in the majors, up from 4.2 runs per game in 2019 (26th) and a six-year average of 3.9 that ranked 30th.

The offensive leaps comprised the biggest factor in the Padres going from having the third-worst record in the majors from 2014 through ’19 to the third-best in 2020.

And now they want to get better.

“We talked about last year as an offense, understanding we’ve been finishing in the bottom part of pretty much every offensive number the past couple years,” Hosmer said. “We just wanted to get to the top half of that. … It’s a tremendous jump for our offense, but we want to keep improving and we feel that we can be a top-three, top-two offense in the league. So we want to keep making improvements.”

They only have to do it for almost three times as long as they did in last year’s 60-game season.

To do so, they will have to maintain the building blocks of what they did in 2020.

Getting on base doesn’t just happen because you decide it should.

The Padres were far better hitters because they were far better with two strikes.

— They struck out once every 4.66 plate appearances in 2020, down from once every 3.81 in 2019. That was an improvement from second worst to sixth best in the majors.

— They struck out once every 2.52 times they were in a 2-2 count, third fewest in the majors. They struck out every other time they had a 2-2 count in 2019, fifth most in the majors.

— Their on-base percentage in a 3-2 count rose to .499 (third highest) in ’20 from .423 (fifth lowest) in ‘19.

To achieve the above, they took more pitches they should have and swung at more pitches they should have.

Their chase rate on pitches outside the strike zone was 27.2 percent, third lowest in the majors and down from 31.3 percent (14th) in 2019. That’s a difference of some 500 bad pitches laid off over the course of a 162-game season.

Conversely, their contact rate on pitches inside the zone rose from 83.8 percent (26th in the majors) to 85.8 percent (fourth).

“We are big on getting on base,” Tingler said. “Part of getting on base is commanding the zone and handling pitches inside the zone and laying off pitches outside the zone and how do you win 2-2 pitches and how do you win 3-2 pitches and can you identify the top of your zone, the bottom of your zone. Can you see lanes? And how do you practice those things?

“It’s very hard to play in this lineup without a solid to very good on-base percentage. Also, it’s hard to play in this lineup if you’re punching out at an extremely high rate. We’re looking for guys to put barrel to ball and get on base and keep the line moving and turn it over to the next guy.”

Where they want to go now is even further into the zone.

They still swung at (and made contact on) far more pitches on the edge of the zone than they did in the middle. And where they hit .297 with a .650 slugging percentage on pitches squarely in the zone, they hit just .223 with a .359 slugging percentage on pitches in the shadow of the zone.

Forcing major league pitchers over the plate is easier said that done, but it can be done.

“We can do damage in the middle of the plate if we make it happen,” associate manager Skip Schumaker said. “What was great for us last year was we celebrated the walk, we celebrated the tough take — that 2-1 nasty take or that 1-0 take to get us into those hitter’s counts. For a long time, we never had an identity as an offense. I feel like we achieved that.

“If we can continue to build off last year and have that identity of that really aggressive team that is patiently aggressive. Where before we were just aggressive, now we’re patiently aggressive. And if you throw it over the plate, we’re going to hammer it. We’ve got to squeeze that strike zone.”