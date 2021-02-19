Deal in 2017 will cost Fernando Tatis Jr. millions

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. was 18 years old. He'd just finished his first full year of pro ball. He was on the rise, to be sure — he'd torched the low Single-A Midwest League and finished the year on Double-A San Antonio's playoff roster — but had not cracked anyone's top-100 prospects list.

As Michael Schwimer and two associates sat across the table from Tatis and his father over a three-hour dinner in the Dominican Republic in October 2017, one thing was clear to the former big league pitcher.

"Look, Fernando Tatis Jr., he wants one thing and one thing only," said Schwimer, the founder, president and CEO of Big League Advance (BLA). "And that's to be the greatest player that's ever lived. He's probably too humble to say that out loud, but he's going to do everything in his power to make that happen."

Tatis is certainly still rising — quickly.

In fact, the Padres' 22-year-old shortstop was ranked No. 6 in MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now, a fitting spot for a player on the verge of signing the longest contract in MLB history, a $340 million pact that's the biggest cash cow yet among the 344 minor leaguers who've signed on with BLA as Tatis did a little more than four years ago.

The pitch is simple:

For every $50,000 advanced to a player, he gives up 1 percent of his future big-league earnings; the player owes the company nothing if he never plays in the majors. If Tatis chose the maximum $500,000 — and BLA does not disclose the particulars of its arrangements — his deal will put $34 million in BLA's coffers over the next 14 years. Endorsements are not included in BLA's contracts, leaving Tatis and his agents to pocket the earnings from his deals with the likes of Gatorade, adidas and BMW.

In fact, the only reason Tatis' contract with BLA is public, Schwimer said, is because Tatis opted to stand up for the company in the wake of the lawsuit Francisco Mejia, an Indians prospect at the time, filed in April 2018. Mejia had been traded to the Padres later that year when he dropped the lawsuit, agreed to pay a portion of BLA's legal fees and issued an apology that stated, in part, that "BLA offers a great option for all minor league players, and one that worked for me and helped me focus on baseball and fulfill my dream of reaching the major leagues."

Since the company was founded in 2016, BLA has raised more than $150 million to invest in players. Fewer than $5 million has been repaid to investors, Schwimer said, while acknowledging BLA is playing a long game that may not turn a profit for a decade.

Tatis' $340 million deal — which starts at a modest $1 million in 2021 and won't top $30 million until 2029 — is a rising tide BLA hopes will allow it to lift more boats.

"Fernando's deal is what everyone wants to talk about, but nobody wants to think of the literal dozens of players that we've invested in that are no longer in baseball," Schwimer said. "Players that without us, who knows what situation they'd be in. These are people that were trying to live the American dream. Now they're 24, 25, 26 years old and all they know is baseball. And now with us, in some cases, they have hundreds of thousands of dollars. They can go back to school, start their second chapter.

"When we get hits like with Tatis, it's going to fund a heck of a lot more minor league players that we can invest in."

BLA, of course, is Schwimer's second chapter.

A 14th-round pick of the Phillies in 2008, Schwimer got a brief call-up in 2011 and appeared in 35 games the following year. Of course, to get to that point, Schwimer spent his offseasons officiating basketball games and babysitting to supplement below-minimum-wage pay during his minor league seasons.

There had to be a better way, he thought.

Schwimer said he even attempted to advocate, albeit to no avail, for raising minor league pay as the Phillies' player rep.

After his career ended, Schwimer spent 13 months devising a model to predict minor league players' future performance. He was a sociology major at Virginia, but interned at a hedge fund and took high-level statistics courses to stay sharp. His model has since been fortified by a BLA data scientist team that has grown to 30. The specifics, of course, are proprietary, but the model — generally speaking — accounts for things like the quality of opponents, how hard balls were hit instead of solely the outcome and how young players are for their level.

It loved Tatis — the fifth-youngest player in the Midwest League in 2017 — more than all but one prospect to come out of the majors in the last 15 years; more than guys like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper (Schwimer declined to say which player projected better than Tatis).

Why wouldn't it?

Acquired the previous year in the James Shields salary dump, Tatis had a .281/.390/.520 batting line to go with 22 homers and 29 steals in 117 games at low Single-A Fort Wayne in what proved to be a coming out party for the son of a former major leaguer.

But first, dinner with Schwimer in the Dominican Republic.

"Him and his dad are incredibly intelligent people," Schwimer said.

He added: "He's built to want to be the best. When we were talking about the deal, that's how he was thinking about the money. It's going to help me be a better baseball player. I'm going to use it to train more. He built an entire infield at his house so he could take more groundballs.

"He wanted to invest in himself."

The dividends are just beginning to flow for both Tatis and BLA.

"It was one of the scariest moments of my professional, post-baseball career," Schwimer recalled, "because we were offering him an extremely sizable portion of our fund. He was 18. He was just in A-ball. We decided to trust the models, trust the numbers and it's paid off.

He added: "This is something that myself, my team, has been working on for 12-, 14-hour days for about five years and we've been living in this land of theoretical and now it's real. Our first big signing of a player, it's really cool."