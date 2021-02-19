MLB & Atlanta Braves

Marlins pitching prospect Cabrera sidelined with arm ailment

The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla.

Right-hander Edward Cabrera, one of the Miami Marlins' top prospects, will be sidelined indefinitely with an inflamed nerve in his right biceps.

The team became aware of the injury earlier this winter, manager Don Mattingly said Friday. Cabrera is with the Marlins at their spring training complex but isn't throwing.

“This is something we have followed,” Mattingly said. “You're always disappointed when anything sets a guy back a little bit, but he is already showing improvement and still able to do a lot of things. We feel like we'll see him at some point this year.”

Cabrera, 22, was expected to contend for a spot in the rotation. He went 9-4 with a 2.23 ERA at Class A and Double-A in 2019.

  Comments  

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Why did Félix Hernández choose to pitch for the rebuilding Orioles? A chance at the Hall of Fame.

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Manager Dave Roberts’ message to Dodgers: Plan on playing through October again

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Fernando Tatis’ 14-year, $340M deal: Cake topper for MLB’s best rivalry

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Bradford William Davis: Fernando Tatis Jr. exemplifies the Padres’ stunning pursuit of normalcy

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service