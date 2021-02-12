Jake Arrieta is returning to Cubs on a 1-year, $6 million deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are bringing Jake Arrieta back on a one-year, $6 million deal.

A source confirmed the deal Friday night, pending a physical.

Arrieta, who won the 2015 National League Cy Young Award with the Cubs and was a key part of the rotation that led them to their 2016 World Series title, returns after a stint in Philadelphia, where he went 22-23 with a 4.36 ERA after signing a three-year, $75 million deal.

While Arrieta, who turns 35 in March, might not be the pitcher he was in 2016, he’ll slide into the rotation along with Kyle Hendricks, Alec Mills and Trevor Williams, giving the Cubs a veteran presence.

