Phillies to defer $9.5M of $28M in Gregorius’ 2-year deal

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius celebrates as he rounds the bases for his three-run homer during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, in this Saturday, July 18, 2020, file photo. Gregorius and the Phillies finalized a $28 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) AP

The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop's $28 million, two-year contract.

Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

He has a $12 million salary this season, of which $7 million is deferred, and a $14.5 million salary in 2022, of which $1 million is deferred.

Philadelphia will pay the deferred salary in $2 million installments each Feb. 1 from 2023-26.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

He had a $14 million, one-year contract, which became $5,814,815 in prorated pay.