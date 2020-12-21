Today’s Chicago Cubs are still utilizing Joe Maddon’s methods. In a time of turnover, they continue to embrace positionless baseball.

Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s methods still lurk around the team’s offices, where officials are pondering several options as they try to sculpt a roster destined for change.

And third baseman Kris Bryant, who made at least six starts at four different positions during his 2016 National League Most Valuable Player season, holds the cards to the degree of versatility the team may employ in 2021.

Should Bryant, who is one year away from free agency, remain from the Cubs, he could fill more of a void in left field with the departure of Kyle Schwarber.

That potential switch would create an opening at third base, where David Bote showed improvement during stints when Bryant was sidelined because of bow, wrist and oblique injuries. Nico Hoerner, the Cubs’ first pick in the 2018 draft, started two games and played 40 innings at third base last season despite spending the majority of his playing time at second base.

“I think Joe kind of started that culture with us,” said President Jed Hoyer earlier this month of Maddon’s openness to move players to different positions as part of his mission to enhance growth and foster his “be uncomfortable” slogan during his five seasons as Cubs manager (2015-2019).

“I think I think it makes a lot of sense that you know Kris Bryant won an MVP award and can move around the diamond and play in different spots. Javier Baez broke in (playing different positions), and there’s nothing wrong with that. I don’t think you have to be labeled as a utility guy. It gives you a better chance to get in the lineup. It probably makes you a more productive player, and eventually you kind of settle into one place.”

There remains a strong possibility that Bryant will remain at third if he’s not dealt prior to the start of the 2021 season, especially if the Cubs can shore up their dearth of outfielders. But this winter presents a different landscape where many teams are uncertain about their financial resources, and Bryant’s free agency is looming.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently told National League teams to prepare under the assumption the designated hitter would not be used in 2021. That would place a premium on versatility, especially with double-switches late in games as managers try to preserve their pinch-hitters.

Although Schwarber, who was not tendered a contract earlier this month, could re-sign with the Cubs at a substantially lower salary, the Cubs are open to moving Ian Happ from center field to left — as they did in late innings with a lead in 2020.

“I think we’re totally comfortable with Ian playing center,” Hoyer said of Happ, who played second base earlier in his career. “But if an acquisition brought us a center fielder, that kind of pure natural centerfielder that would be above average defensively, we can certainly (move Happ to left).”

Hoerner played shortstop his final two seasons at Stanford (2017-18) and filled in adequately for the final three weeks of 2019 after Javier Baez fractured a finger, his versatility has expanded to third and center field — where he has made three starts in the last two seasons and could play there more frequently in 2021.

“His willingness to grow and attack any position, and his baseball I.Q. makes it really easy to have the conversation of, ‘I need you to bounce around,’ or ‘I need you to lock in it at short’ or whatever the case may be,” manager David Ross said.

“It’s easy with a guy like that because there’s a lot of flexibility there. There’s a willingness to learn, and he’s a good baseball player.”

Hoerner said he “loves” playing the outfield, adding he likes to play in the middle of the field and already had a plan to adjust to longer throws.

“I’ll just backspin it,” he smiled.

Third baseman Christopher Morel, the Cubs’ eighth top prospect by Baseball America, made remarkable strides at the South Bend Alternate Site last summer despite playing only 188 games in his minor-league career and none above Class A.

Morel was thought so highly by the Cubs that he was added to the 40-man roster earlier this month to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. And in an effort to enhance his value, Morel will work out in the outfield, second base and shortstop.

“He has flexibility,” said Matt Dorey, the Cubs senior director of player development. “And he has plenty of raw power. He doesn’t have to sell out for it the whole time.”