Aguilar agrees to $4.35 million, 1-year deal with Marlins

The Associated Press

MIAMI

First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, a deal reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Aguilar rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year, his first season with the Marlins.

An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar was selected off waivers by the Marlins from Tampa Bay a year ago. He's expected to compete for playing time next year with prospect Lewin Diaz, and his signing makes it less likely Garrett Cooper will return next season.

