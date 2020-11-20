Macon Telegraph Logo
Dan Marowski, official scorer for Detroit Tigers, dies at 65

The Associated Press

DETROIT

Dan Marowski, who worked for over a decade as an official scorer, mostly for the Detroit Tigers, has died. He was 65.

Marowski’s son, Steve, said he died Thursday night.

Marowski grew up in the Detroit area and got a master’s degree in English at Michigan. His family described him as an avid music fan, particularly of 1960s rock and pop. Marowski began working for STATS in 1993 and worked at Gale Research from 1980-2014. He started as an official scorer in 2007.

“One of the most respected official scorers in baseball, Dan was an even better person,” the Tigers said in a statement Friday. “Always known for witty banter and engaging conversation, his presence will be felt in the Comerica Park press box for years to come.”

