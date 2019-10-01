Cubs coaches Loretta, Venable being considered for manager

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein gives a closing news conference for the season at Wrigley Field, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Chicago. Kevin Tanaka

Cubs coaches Mark Loretta and Will Venable are being considered for the team's managerial opening.

Loretta and Venable join David Ross as the club's only internal candidates to replace Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014.

The 48-year-old Loretta was Maddon's bench coach this year after spending the previous nine seasons in San Diego's front office. He hit .295 in 15 years in the majors with Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Venable has been the Cubs' first base coach for the past two seasons. He also worked in Chicago's front office before moving to the coaching staff.

The 36-year-old Venable played in the majors for nine years, batting .249 with 81 homers.

The team confirmed Tuesday that Loretta and Venable are being considered for the job. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday that Ross, a former major league catcher who works in Chicago's front office, is a possibility.

There has been no word on the external candidates for the position. Epstein said Monday that at least one person who works for a playoff team is on their broad list.