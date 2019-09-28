Mets’ Alonso hits HR No. 53, breaking Judge’s rookie record

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits his 53rd home run of the season during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Mets slugger Pete Alonso has hit his 53rd home run of the season, breaking the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017.

Alonso hit a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway center field on Saturday night. The solo shot gave New York a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

As the 415-foot drive landed in the seats, Alonso raised both arms in triumph while running to first base, and Mets teammates came out of the dugout to congratulate the 24-year-old first baseman. Fans at Citi Field gave him a standing ovation, and Alonso raised both arms, tilted his head back and looked skyward as he stood in front of the dugout.

Overcome with emotion, Alonso had tears in his eyes when he went to first base in the fourth inning.

Alonso has already set franchise records for homers, total bases (347) and extra-base hits (85). He has 120 RBIs and 102 runs, becoming the first Mets rookie to reach triple digits in both categories. The home run was his 11th of September.