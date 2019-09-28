Rays lose 4-1, heading to Oakland for AL Wild Card Game

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. Fred Thornhill

Tampa Bay managed just three hits and lost 4-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, setting up a trip to Oakland for the AL Wild Card Game.

Matt Duffy homered in the seventh inning, but that was it for Tampa Bay. Duffy finished with two hits and Tommy Pham singled for the team's other hit.

The Rays secured a postseason berth Friday and began the day tied with Oakland in the wild-card race. The A's shut out Seattle 1-0 on Saturday night to clinch home field for the wild-card matchup.