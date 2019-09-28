Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup with Rangers

New York Yankees (103-57, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (76-84, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, .00 ERA) Rangers: Luke Farrell (1-0, 2.38 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York's LeMahieu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 43-36 in home games. Texas has slugged .431 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .598.

The Yankees are 46-33 in road games. New York has hit 305 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Gleyber Torres leads the club with 38 homers. The Yankees won the last meeting 14-7. Stephen Tarpley notched his first victory and Mike Ford went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for New York. Joe Palumbo registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 59 extra base hits and is batting .200. Danny Santana is 8-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 197 hits and is batting .331. Brett Gardner has 11 hits and is batting .314 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .239 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rangers Injuries: Shawn Kelley: (undisclosed), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (thumb), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Yankees Injuries: James Paxton: (glute), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).