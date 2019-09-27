Paxton leaves start early in latest injury setback for Yanks

New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton throws to the Texas Rangers i the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. AP Photo

New York Yankees left-lander James Paxton was removed from Friday night's start against the Texas Rangers after one inning because of a tight muscle in his buttocks.

Injuries have been an issue for the Yankees all season. Right-hander Luis Severino just returned after missing all but the final two weeks of the season with right rotator cuff inflammation. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is also among the 30 players who have spent time on the injured list.

Paxton's departure ended his career-best streak of victories in 10 consecutive starts. The club said he was taken out as a precaution with a tight left glute muscle.

The 15-game winner gave up a two-run homer to Danny Santana before finishing his only inning with a strikeout of Rougned Odor. It was Paxton's final start before the playoffs for the AL East champions.

Manager Aaron Boone said before the game he anticipated Paxton's start being shorter than usual, but thought Paxton would make it to the middle innings.