Mariners take 3-game slide into matchup with Athletics

Oakland Athletics (95-63, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-92, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-0, 1.14 ERA) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-7, 6.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 25-47 against the rest of their division. Seattle has slugged .428 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of .661.

The Athletics are 42-30 in division play. Oakland has hit 253 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 35, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Shed Long is 15-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 186 hits and is batting .288. Mark Canha is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Mark Canha: (groin), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).