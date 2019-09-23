Rays rally past Red Sox for 7-4 win

Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames, right, celebrates with Kevin Kiermaier after hitting a two-run home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Bobby Poyner during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.

The announced attendance was 8,779.

Boston slugger J.D. Martinez drove in a run to become the ninth player in franchise history to have at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs in multiple seasons. The list also includes David Ortiz, Jim Rice, Carl Yastrzemski and Ted Williams.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Colin Poche, the ninth Tampa Bay pitcher, struck out Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts with two on in the ninth for his second save. Austin Pruitt (3-0) worked one inning.

Bobby Poyner (0-1) got the loss.

NATIONALS 7, PHILLIES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, and the Nationals strengthened their playoff positioning.

Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three.

Corbin (14-7) matched his career high for wins in the first season of a $140 million, six-year contract.

Philadelphia's Zach Eflin (9-13) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings. The Phillies were pushed to the brink of elimination after beginning the season with great expectations after signing former Washington slugger Bryce Harper to a blockbuster deal.

MARLINS 8, METS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Matz allowed two homers to Jorge Alfaro, including a grand slam, and the Mets lost to the Marlins to dim their fading postseason hopes.

Amed Rosario cut into Miami's big lead with his own slam, but the Mets dropped five games behind idle Milwaukee for the final NL playoff spot with six games remaining. They also trail Washington by 5 1/2 games for the top wild card after the Nationals beat Philadelphia 7-2.

New York (81-75) would be locked out of the postseason with a loss Tuesday and victories by Washington and Milwaukee.

Matz (10-10) permitted six runs in five-plus innings in his 100th big league start.

Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith (10-10) allowed four runs in six innings.