Torres’ hamstring MRI is negative; Yankees dodge scare

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres sits on the ground after slipping while trying to field a ground ball during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

The playoff-bound Yankees have dodged a September scare.

An MRI of Gleyber Torres' achy right hamstring came back negative a day after the star second baseman fell awkwardly fielding a ground ball.

The team announced the MRI results about 15 minutes before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Torres was not in the lineup, although manager Aaron Boone said he was feeling good.

Boone had said the Yankees would be cautious with Torres regardless of the MRI results. The AL East champions have six more games after Saturday before opening their postseason Oct. 4.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Torres slipped after backhanding a grounder Friday night, prompting an audible gasp from the Yankee Stadium crowd. He was pulled later and felt weakness in his lower legs.

The 22-year-old Torres leads the team with 38 homers and is hitting .284 with 90 RBIs and an .889 OPS. The 100-win Yankees are in a tight race with Houston for home-field advantage, and Boone is trying to strike a balance between battling the Astros and resting his stars.

"Any ailments we're dealing with, taking care of that trumps everything," Boone said.

Edwin Encarnación (oblique) could return to the lineup during the upcoming midweek series against Tampa Bay. He's a bit ahead of catcher Gary Sánchez (groin tightness), but Boone said Sánchez could be back for the final series at Texas. Boone is "confident" Sánchez will be ready for the playoff opener.

SPECCIAL RECOGNITION

The Yankees will honor retiring left-hander CC Sabathia before Sunday's game. New York plans to put Sabathia in the bullpen for the postseason, and the 39-year-old is expected get a practice run with his second career relief appearance on Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner