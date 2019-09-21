Toronto takes 5-game win streak into matchup with New York

Toronto Blue Jays (63-91, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (100-55, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (1-0, 4.61 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (14-6, 3.88 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -283; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Yankees are 52-20 against AL East teams. New York has hit an MLB-leading 294 home runs this season. Gleyber Torres leads the team with 38, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 29-39 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .276. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-3. Jason Adam earned his second victory and Justin Smoak went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Tommy Kahnle registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres leads the Yankees with 63 extra base hits and is batting .285. Brett Gardner is 13-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 76 RBIs and is batting .233. Cavan Biggio is 17-for-38 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .285 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gleyber Torres: (knee), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).