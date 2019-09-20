New York hosts Toronto after Tanaka’s strong performance

Toronto Blue Jays (62-91, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (100-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-5, 4.70 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (12-8, 5.07 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Masahiro Tanaka. Tanaka went seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Yankees are 52-19 against teams from the AL East. New York's team on-base percentage of .340 is second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the club with an OBP of .383.

The Blue Jays are 28-39 against division opponents. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .274.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and is slugging .551. Brett Gardner is 12-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Cavan Biggio is 16-for-34 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Judge: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Jordan Romano: (leg), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).