Giants host Marlins, look to build on Bumgarner’s strong performance

Miami Marlins (52-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-78, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 5.24 ERA) Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Giants -180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with three strikeouts against Miami.

The Giants are 32-42 in home games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .338.

The Marlins have gone 23-47 away from home. Miami's team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an OBP of .344. The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Jarlin Garcia earned his third victory and Jorge Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Shaun Anderson registered his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 59 extra base hits and is batting .260. Belt is 10-for-31 with six doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 154 hits and has 78 RBIs. Miguel Rojas has 11 hits and is batting .344 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).