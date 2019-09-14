Slumping Marlins look to break 5-game skid against Giants

Miami Marlins (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-77, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-2, 4.29 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Giants are 32-41 on their home turf. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Kevin Pillar with an average of .262.

The Marlins are 22-47 in road games. Miami ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an average of .284. The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Tyler Beede secured his fifth victory and Stephen Vogt went 2-for-3 with a double for San Francisco. Sandy Alcantara registered his 13th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 80 RBIs and is batting .262. Evan Longoria is 6-for-32 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 47 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Isan Diaz is 7-for-38 with a double, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .256 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).