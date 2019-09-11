Villar hits record-setting HR, Orioles beat Dodgers 703

Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Baltimore. Villar connected for the 6,106th homer in the majors this season. That topped the mark of 6,105 set in 2017. The Orioles won 7-3. AP Photo

Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking, record-setting three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Villar's drive off Caleb Ferguson (1-2) was the 6,106th in the majors this season, breaking the previous mark of 6,105 in 2017. The milestone shot came on a fastball that Villar sent deep into the left-field seats to snap a 2-2 deadlock.

Pedro Severino added a two-run drive in the eighth.

Having clinched the NL West title on Tuesday night, manager Dave Roberts rested starters Joc Pederson and Justin Turner. Starting pitcher Ross Stripling toiled for only three innings before getting the rest of the night off and a first-inning double by David Freese was Los Angeles' only hit off John Means through the fifth.

The Dodgers finished with six hits, the most notable a two-run drive by A.J. Pollock.

The victory was Baltimore's 47th of the season, matching its total from last year. The Orioles are two defeats away from their second straight 100-loss season.

Shawn Armstrong (1-1) followed Means with 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief to earn his second career victory in 100 appearances.

BLUE JAYS 8, RED SOX 0

TORONTO (AP) — Trent Thornton and three others combined on a two-hitter, Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered, and Toronto beat Boston.

The slumping Red Sox have lost five straight. They had just four baserunners, and none advanced past second base.

Thornton (5-9) followed an opener with five hitless innings, walking one and striking out seven in his first career relief appearance.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three RBIs and Cavan Biggio had two hits and scored twice as the Blue Jays won their second straight following a season-long seven game losing streak.

Rafael Devers and Brock Holt each had singles for the Red Sox, who were blanked for the second time in three games.

BREWERS 7, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth as Milwaukee defeated Miami in its first game following star outfielder Christian Yelich's season-ending injury.

The Brewers won their sixth in a row. They began the day one game behind Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot.

Trent Grisham, one of the outfielders expected to get additional playing time in Yelich's absence, led off the game with a home run.

Moustakas broke a 5-all tie with a homer off Miami reliever Jose Urena (4-9).

Brent Suter (2-0) pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the win. Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his 30th save.

METS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Frazier and Jeff McNeil each homered twice and surging New York beat Arizona ace Robbie Ray.

The Mets (75-70) have won the first three games of the pivotal four-game series to move past the Diamondbacks (75-71) in the race for the second NL wild card. New York entered Wednesday three games behind the Chicago Cubs, who played later Wednesday at San Diego.

Arizona has lost four straight.

Steven Matz (10-8) tossed six scoreless innings for the Mets, who jumped on Ray (12-8) for five runs before chasing him with two outs in the first. Wilson Ramos (groundout) and J.D. Davis (single) had RBIs before Frazier and Brandon Nimmo homered on consecutive pitches.

Ray gave up five hits and struck out one.

BRAVES 3, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel struck out eight in six innings and NL East-leading Atlanta beat Philadelphia.

The Braves reduced their magic number to eight. The Phillies entered two games behind the Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Keuchel (8-5) gave up one run and three hits to win his fifth straight start. Mark Melancon finished for his 10th save in 10 tries with Atlanta.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (8-12) allowed three unearned runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit consecutive singles to start the bottom half of the inning. Harper scored on Scott Kingery's fielder's choice grounder to cut it to 3-1.

NATIONALS 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman homered and drove in three runs in support of Stephen Strasburg as Washington beat Minnesota for its third win in the last nine games.

Strasburg (17-6) gave up a two-run homer to Jorge Polanco in the third. He allowed only four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Trea Turner added a late home and four relievers kept the Twins from scoring.

The Nationals, who trailed Atlanta by 9½ games entering the evening in the National League East, took a 2½-game cushion between them and the Chicago Cubs for the two wild card spots. They were 3½ games above the cut, ahead of Milwaukee.

The Twins took a five-game lead on Cleveland in the American League Central, and six fewer losses than the Indians, into the night. The Indians were playing at the Los Angeles Angels.

Pérez (10-7) finished five innings with six hits, five runs and three walks allowed and four strikeouts.