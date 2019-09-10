Cleveland visits Los Angeles, aims to build on Bieber’s strong showing

Cleveland Indians (84-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-78, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (7-6, 3.98 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-5, 6.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Angels are 35-35 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 206 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the club with 45, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Indians are 41-32 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.74, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.17. The Indians won the last meeting 6-2. Bieber earned his 14th victory and Yu Chang went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Patrick Sandoval registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and is batting .294. Albert Pujols is 13-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 34 home runs home runs and is slugging .513. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-45 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Indians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).