Blue Jays take 7-game losing streak into matchup with Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (76-68, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-89, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 5.77 ERA) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Blue Jays are 21-37 against AL East teams. The Toronto offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Red Sox have gone 32-34 against division opponents. Boston's team on-base percentage of .339 is third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .437. Cavan Biggio is 5-for-26 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 82 extra base hits and is slugging .564. Betts is 15-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).