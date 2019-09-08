MLB & Atlanta Braves

Yankees’ Tauchman pulled with apparent left leg injury

The Associated Press

New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman, right, scores in front of Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon on an RBI-single by Aaron Judge during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman has been pulled from a game at Fenway Park with an apparent injury to his left leg.

Tauchman limped off after fielding a routine single hit by Boston's Brock Holt in the fourth inning Sunday night. He stopped just before the ball reached him and was favoring his left leg.

Tauchman hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning to give New York a 6-2 lead. He was able to walk on his own back to the dugout and was replaced in left by Cameron Maybin.

The 28-year-old Tauchman has been a breakout performer for the banged up Yankees. He's hitting .277 with 13 home runs this season.

