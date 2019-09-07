Smith expected to start as Miami hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (52-90, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-90, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (5-6, 4.89 ERA) Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-9, 4.30 ERA)

LINE: Marlins -114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Kansas City will face off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 28-44 in home games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .295, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .343.

The Royals are 23-46 on the road. Kansas City has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads them with 40, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and has 66 RBIs. Starlin Castro is 15-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Soler leads the Royals with 40 home runs and is batting .251. Ryan O'Hearn is 8-for-24 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Royals: 5-5, .288 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow).