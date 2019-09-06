Mariners look to end 3-game losing streak against Astros

Seattle Mariners (58-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (91-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tommy Milone (3-8, 4.90 ERA) Astros: Framber Valdez (4-7, 5.55 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Astros are 43-15 against the rest of their division. The Houston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Mariners have gone 25-42 against division opponents. Seattle is slugging .436 as a unit. Kyle Seager leads the team with a slugging percentage of .508. The Astros won the last meeting 11-9. Josh James earned his fifth victory and Brantley went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Matt Wisler registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 68 extra base hits and is batting .295. Jose Altuve is 13-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mallex Smith leads the Mariners with 110 hits and is batting .238. Seager is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), George Springer: (head), Carlos Correa: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).