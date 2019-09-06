Chicago hosts Los Angeles after Lopez’s solid outing

Los Angeles Angels (65-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-78, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (3-2, 4.13 ERA) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (14-8, 3.30 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Reynaldo Lopez. Lopez went nine innings, surrendering one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Cleveland.

The White Sox are 33-35 in home games. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .256 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .332.

The Angels have gone 30-42 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .428.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .495. Eloy Jimenez has 16 hits and is batting .390 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Trout leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and is slugging .650. David Fletcher has 13 hits and is batting .289 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .267 batting average, 7.41 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Angels: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Albert Pujols: (illness), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).