Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (72-66, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-7, 4.31 ERA) Reds: Sonny Gray (10-6, 2.80 ERA)

LINE: Reds -163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Philadelphia will face off on Thursday.

The Reds are 38-33 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.24. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.74 ERA.

The Phillies are 31-35 on the road. Philadelphia has hit 178 home runs as a team this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with 30, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 40 home runs and is slugging .546. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 144 hits and is batting .280. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Eugenio Suarez: (hand), Alex Blandino: (head), Juan Graterol: (head), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (knee).