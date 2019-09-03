Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Rays

Baltimore Orioles (45-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (81-58, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named Rays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 33-28 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .254 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .302.

The Orioles are 20-45 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Jonathan Villar with a mark of .347. The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Colin Poche earned his fourth victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Dillon Tate registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 72 RBIs and is batting .278. Tommy Pham has 17 hits and is batting .425 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .514. Anthony Santander is 16-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

Orioles: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).