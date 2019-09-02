Wainwright expected to start for St. Louis against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (66-70, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-60, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (3-8, 5.56 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 4.52 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Pillar and the Giants will take on the Cardinals Monday.

The Cardinals are 43-25 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.91, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.31.

The Giants are 36-32 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .406 as a unit. Evan Longoria leads the team with a slugging percentage of .472.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 130 hits and has 73 RBIs. Yadier Molina is 16-for-32 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 57 extra base hits and has 76 RBIs. Longoria is 14-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Giants: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder).