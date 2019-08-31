Minnesota Twins tie MLB single-season HR mark with 267

Minnesota Twins' C.J. Cron is greeted by third base coach Tony Diaz after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Detroit. AP Photo

The Minnesota Twins have tied the single-season major league home run record, matching the mark of 267 set by the New York Yankees last year.

The Twins matched the record when Nelson Cruz went deep in the eighth inning at Detroit on Saturday night. It was Minnesota's fifth homer of the game. The Twins were still trailing 10-6 after Cruz's 450-foot drive that reached the bushes beyond the wall in center field at Comerica Park.

Mitch Garver, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron also hit home runs for Minnesota, which passed the 1997 Seattle Mariners (264 homers) earlier in the game.