Giants open 4-game series at home against San Diego

San Diego Padres (61-71, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-67, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (7-7, 3.84 ERA) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (5-6, 5.26 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts San Diego to begin the four game series.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants are 33-30 against teams from the NL West. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Evan Longoria leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Padres are 25-29 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 191 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 31, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 55 extra base hits and is batting .260. Brandon Belt is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Francisco Mejia is 4-for-25 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.52 ERA

Padres: 4-6, .180 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants Injuries: Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).