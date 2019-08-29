Mariners take 3-game slide into matchup with Rangers

Seattle Mariners (56-78, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (65-69, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-4, 6.09 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-9, 3.85 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 30-34 against AL West teams. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .247 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .292.

The Mariners are 23-39 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 211 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 28, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 66 RBIs and is batting .193. Willie Calhoun has 13 hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .467. Kyle Seager is 11-for-36 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).