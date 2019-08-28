Velasquez expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-63, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 7.24 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (5-7, 4.93 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -139; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will play on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 39-29 on their home turf. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Pirates are 27-39 on the road. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .335. The Pirates won the last meeting 5-4. Felipe Vazquez earned his fifth victory and Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Hector Neris registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .497. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 33 home runs home runs and is slugging .574. Reynolds has 14 hits and is batting .359 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).