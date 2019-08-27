Soroka and Atlanta to face Toronto on the road

Atlanta Braves (80-53, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-80, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.41 ERA) Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hits the road to begin a two game series against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 25-39 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .278.

The Braves have gone 41-26 away from home. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .259 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .298.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .441. Bo Bichette is 14-for-45 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 36 home runs and is batting .292. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 8-2, .198 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Brian McCann: (knee).