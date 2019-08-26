Atlanta takes on Colorado following Keuchel’s strong performance

Atlanta Braves (80-52, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-73, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (8-8, 3.53 ERA) Rockies: Tim Melville (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against New York.

The Rockies are 33-29 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .268 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .320.

The Braves have gone 41-25 away from home. Atlanta has hit 210 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 36, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Jacob Webb notched his first victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Atlanta. Seunghwan Oh registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .590. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .570. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-38 with two doubles, six home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 8-2, .208 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot), Brian McCann: (knee).