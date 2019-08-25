St. Louis chases series sweep against Rockies

Colorado Rockies (58-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (70-58, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (8-7, 6.29 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.22 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis can secure a series sweep over Colorado with a win.

The Cardinals are 39-24 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.95. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.32 ERA.

The Rockies are 25-43 on the road. Colorado has slugged .456, good for third in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .596 slugging percentage, including 68 extra-base hits and 27 home runs. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Dakota Hudson secured his 13th victory and Harrison Bader went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Chi Chi Gonzalez took his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .456. Dexter Fowler is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 99 RBIs and is batting .300. Daniel Murphy is 9-for-25 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder), Kolten Wong: (leg).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).