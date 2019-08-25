Royals take 5-game slide into matchup with Indians

Kansas City Royals (45-85, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (76-54, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Eric Skoglund (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (12-6, 3.26 ERA)

LINE: Indians -326; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Indians are 36-20 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.26 ERA.

The Royals are 24-38 against AL Central Division opponents. Kansas City has a collective .242 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .299. The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Mike Clevinger earned his ninth victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Glenn Sparkman registered his ninth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 56 extra base hits and is batting .254. Carlos Santana is 11-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Merrifield leads the Royals with 163 hits and is batting .299. Nick Dini is 1-for-8 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).