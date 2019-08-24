Anderson expected to start as Brewers host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-65, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-62, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-3, 2.46 ERA) Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-3, 4.54 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -117; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Arizona will square off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 37-26 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 205 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 41, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 34-33 on the road. Arizona is slugging .447 as a unit. Ketel Marte leads the team with a slugging percentage of .571. The Brewers won the last meeting 6-1. Jordan Lyles notched his eighth victory and Eric Thames went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Merrill Kelly took his 13th loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 69 extra base hits and is batting .329. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 28 home runs home runs and is slugging .524. Nick Ahmed is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).